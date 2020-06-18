Singers say masks are no problem after Honolulu mayor bans live performances

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two days to go until Oahu bars can re-open – but some will be missing their main attraction.
Live singing is banned to keep COVID-19 germs from spreading.
That means no karaoke and no gigs for musicians who have been out of work for three months now.
Honolulu's mayor says it is too dangerous.
“Singing in an enclosed space is troubling,” said Kirk Caldwell. “Wearing a face covering does not work if you’re singing,” said Kirk Caldwell.
Amy Hanaialii, 18-time Na Hoku Hanohano award winner disputes that.
“You actually can sing with a face mask on,” Hanaialii said after a quick demonstration.
While singing and wind-instrument performances are prohibited, other forms of live entertainment are allowed.
Many singers have been performing online with virtual tip jars, but they say it doesn't even come close to what they need to survive.
Hanaialii says musicians are struggling right now.
She is offering solutions so they can go back to work safely while social distancing.
“All you would have to do is something simple like all the nail salons, Kaiser, the banks, they’re all putting up plexiglass and it’s super easy,” said Hanaialii. “Entertainers can be six feet, 10 feet, 15 feet away from whoever is in the audience.”
At Liko’s Tap and Table in Hawaii Kai, they rely heavily on business brought in by local performers.
"We need live entertainment. Live entertainment brings in a lot of customers and it's always been busy here. So definitely would love to have live entertainment back," said Hawaii Kai resident George Baxter.
“I think you can still be safe and have a guy or two playing guitar in your establishment and still keep people six feet apart and make it work. These guys are hurting. They’re out there not working so we can’t wait to be allowed to have them back and there’s a way to do it safely,” said Nick Prioletti, Liko’s Tap & Table partner.
The city’s ban also puts a stop to karaoke, but there is no order for church choirs.
Hanaialii is hoping the mayor hears her plea.
“I really encourage Mayor Caldwell to really reconsider this. Call me. I can talk story with you about it,” she said. “You can sing with a mask on. It’s not hard.”
It's unclear when singing at public venues will be allowed to resume.
