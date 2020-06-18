Report: ‘New normal’ could mean half of Hawaii families in financial hardship

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - By the end of the year, roughly half of Hawaii families could be living just above or in poverty, according to a new report that predicts a slow, bumpy economic recovery.
The Aloha United Way report concludes that even as Hawaii’s economy stabilizes, the “new normal” will be bleak for many households.
It predicts that by year’s end 35,000 more Hawaii families will be experiencing financial hardship compared to before the pandemic.
That means 225,000 Hawaii families ― or half of households in the state ― could be struggling to make ends meet.
Additionally, the report says that many Hawaii families never really recovered from the Great Recession as the cost of living soared in the islands even as wages remains stagnant.
“We will not understand the full extent of the economic burdens COVID-19 has placed on individuals, families and communities for quite some time as this situation is still unfolding,” said John Fink, AUW president and CEO, in a news release.
“The demand is greater than ever to help those who have been struggling and those who now find themselves in this new position of needing assistance due to these unforeseen circumstances.”
AUW categorizes working families struggling to make ends meet as “ALICE.” That stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.
The label underscores how hard it is for families to cover basic needs in Hawaii, even with one or more earners in the household.
