Body of unresponsive man pulled from waters at Spitting Caves

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A body has been recovered after an apparent drowning near the dangerous Spitting Caves.
Honolulu EMS officials say just after 5 p.m., they responded to the area along with HFD.
A 39-year-old man was found unresponsive. The emergency was called in by a fisherman nearby.
Ocean Safety crews brought the man to shore at Maunalua Bay. He was pronounced dead on scene.
His identity and exact cause of death have not yet been released.
This story may be updated.
