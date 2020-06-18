Man convicted in fatal 2017 road rage shooting sentenced to life in prison

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge handed down a life sentence Wednesday for the man behind a deadly 2017 shooting.
Retired Honolulu firefighter Darryl Freeman shot and killed Keenyn Pahio in Aiea during a road rage dispute three years ago. Freeman was convicted of murder and three firearm charges.
Witnesses to the incident said in the moments leading up to the shooting, Pahio got out of his car, walked to Freeman’s van and started punching him. That’s when Freeman opened fire.
Freeman also ran over Pahio’s body as he drove away.
Two of Pahio’s young daughters were in the car and saw the whole thing.
Freeman, 75, must serve a minimum of 15-years in prison before being eligible for parole.
