The lockdown shuttered these Kona businesses, but the absence of tourists is keeping them closed

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kailua Candy Company has closed after 43 years of making sweet treats.
“It’s grim and sad that it has to come to this,” said Robin Barrett, owner of the store that was started by his wife’s parents in 1977.
A picture of them making candy in the early years still hangs on the wall and the first lucky dollar from May 1977 is also on display.
The Barretts are removing the items after closing up June 13.
They call it a forced retirement.
“The shutdown of the state from all people coming in, we can’t get any reduction in rent, so basically we’re done after all this time.”
Stores, restaurants and hotels in Kona remain shuttered, with cattle guards surrounding many of the properties, despite the easing of restrictions and the lifting of quarantine for inter-island travel.
“In these times, are people just wanting to get out of their house and go on a staycation and go to a neighbor island? That’s what we don’t know so we’re watching that carefully,” said Craig Anderson, vice president of operations for Mauna Kea Resort. The properties include sprawling hotels on the Kohala Coast.
The Mauna Kea Beach Hotel and Westin Hapuna Beach Resort closed on March 30, furloughing 1,000 employees. The resort and area residents have done food distributions every Friday to help workers.
Anderson said they won’t set a date to reopen until the quarantine is lifted for out of state travelers.
“That’s the life blood of our business and that’s the date that we’re really in search of.”
