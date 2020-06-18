Lifeguards among workers approved for pay raises by city council

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu lifeguards, sheriffs and conservation officers are up for a decent bump in pay.
An arbitrator awarded four-and-half percent raises for this year and last year, which are more than double the pay hikes for other government workers.
HGEA had argued that the low pay of state safety officers made it difficult to recruit and keep them from leaving.
The council’s budget committee approved the raises without objection.
“When we go to (arbitration), we are at the mercy of the arbitrator, and just to let you know, the other bargaining units had settled at two percent per year,” Carolee Kubo, of the city’s Human Resources Department told council members Wednesday. “But that was the award. So its a final and binding thing, so its up to you for the funding,”
Council members agreed with the raises and saw the need for them.
“We are just lucky to have them. They are a terrific group of folks and I am happy to support a 4.5 percent raise,” councilman Tommy Waters said.
Raises for state workers have to be approved by the legislature.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.