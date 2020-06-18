Kauai sees its first new COVID-19 case in more than 2 months

Health care workers conduct COVID-19 testing in Hawaii. FILE (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | June 18, 2020 at 3:44 PM HST - Updated June 18 at 3:48 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai was informed Thursday of its first new COVID-19 case in more than two months.

The new case is in an adult man who lives on the island, and it wasn’t immediately clear if it was travel-related.

It brings to 22 the number of COVID-19 cases Kauai has seen since the pandemic began. The last time a new case was reported on Kauai was in early April.

Officials said the state is conducting a case investigation to notify close contacts and ask them to quarantine.

