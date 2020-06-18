Travel ban leaves 100s of Marshallese stranded in Hawaii, waiting for the all-clear to go home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kawa Jatios is 2,300 miles away from his family and his home in the Marshall Islands.
He's stuck in Hawaii.
"I came on the 26 of February," he said. "I was scheduled to leave two weeks after that."
Jatios is among more than 200 Marshall Islands citizens stranded in Hawaii. On March 8, the Republic of the Marshall Islands placed a ban on inbound travel to keep out the coronavirus.
"I understand the whole situation of the COVID-19," Jatios said.
There are no COVID-19 cases in the Marshalls. On Monday, the travel ban was extended to July 5.
“I keep telling myself everyday whether it’s safe to go back home or not,” Jatios said.
Kelly Bokin lives on Oahu and hosts a Marshallese radio talk show. He also runs the non-profit Marshallese Community Organization of Hawaii.
With help from Sen. J. Kalani English, Bokin held food drives to assist the stranded Marshallese. A GoFundMe campaign money to help them with expenses.
“In our culture, it’s very important for us to stick together as a family. That’s what’s happening now,” Bokin said.
Marshall Islands Chief Secretary Kino Kabua said discussions with the state on arrangements for repatriating stranded Marshellese include “a mandatory 14-day quarantine in a proper quarantine center in Honolulu prior to boarding the plane.”
English is working on it. He’s also working on return strategy for 33 Palauans stranded in Hawaii.
"We are working on a protocol to ensure a sterile corridor home for them," English said.
Bokin said the Marshallese want to go home but understand the need to protect their people.
“COVID is very dangerous for us,” he said. “We have existing health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure and some other health conditions. So if that hit back home it’s not going to be easy on us.”
Jantios owns his own business. He and his wife have seven children. He’s missed a couple of birthdays since he’s been away. “My goal is to go back home,” he said.
Hundreds of stranded Marshallese staying with relatives or friends feel the same way.
