HFD investigating early-morning blaze at trucking business in West Oahu

KALAELOA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a blaze that broke out from a trucking business in an industrial park in West Oahu early Thursday.
Firefighters first responded around 3 a.m. to a building on Prospect Street in Kalaeloa.
The owner of Silva Towing told Hawaii News Now he believed the fire broke out at a neighboring business, Kanai Trucking, and that it was completely destroyed. His business, however, was not damaged.
HFD said there were containers that were used as offices, but the fire was mostly contained to the trucking business. There was also a large box truck that was burned shortly before firefighters contained the blaze.
HFD extinguished the flames around 4:10 a.m.
The cause is still under investigation.
This story will be updated.
