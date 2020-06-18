Hawaii’s unemployment rate dipped slightly in May to 22.6%

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s unemployment rate dropped slightly in May as businesses reopened and brought back some workers, but remains above a jaw-dropping 22%, new figures show.
The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations said Hawaii’s unemployment rate dropped 1.2 percentage points in May to 22.6%. In April, the unemployment rate was 23.9%.
That compares to an unemployment at under 3% before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, the islands’ workforce topped out at 490,700 and 143,150 people were without jobs.
The state is also reporting a dip in initial unemployment insurance claims. Those claims hit record levels in March and April but they fell by 67.6% in May.
Meanwhile, weekly unemployment insurance claims climbed by 116.1%; this means the number is rising for those who previously filed for unemployment insurance.
Compared to one year ago, initial claims are up by 813%.
The national unemployment rate ended at 13.3% for the month of May, a 1.4% drop from April.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.