Hawaii’s unemployment rate dipped slightly in May to 22.6%
By HNN Staff | June 18, 2020 at 3:16 PM HST - Updated June 18 at 3:17 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s unemployment rate dropped slightly in May as businesses reopened and brought back some workers, but remains above a jaw-dropping 22%, new figures show.

The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations said Hawaii’s unemployment rate dropped 1.2 percentage points in May to 22.6%. In April, the unemployment rate was 23.9%.

That compares to an unemployment at under 3% before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, the islands’ workforce topped out at 490,700 and 143,150 people were without jobs.

The state is also reporting a dip in initial unemployment insurance claims. Those claims hit record levels in March and April but they fell by 67.6% in May.

Meanwhile, weekly unemployment insurance claims climbed by 116.1%; this means the number is rising for those who previously filed for unemployment insurance.

Compared to one year ago, initial claims are up by 813%.

The national unemployment rate ended at 13.3% for the month of May, a 1.4% drop from April.

