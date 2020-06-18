Forecast: Breezy winds to hold into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high to our northeast will drive breezy trade winds across local waters into the coming weekend. Expect slightly diminished trades next week as this high weakens. Clouds and showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas. Trade winds are expected to decrease slightly early next week as the governing high weakens and as a frontal system far to our north nudges the surface ridge a bit southward. Passing showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas.
A pair of small NNW swells may bump surf up a notch along north facing shores tonight and through Friday. The current moderate south swell will continue into Friday morning. A larger south swell is expected to arrive Friday night and Saturday and linger into Monday with surf heights approaching advisory levels.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.