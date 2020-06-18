Dozens peacefully protesting in Windward Oahu over construction project

About 30 people gathered in Windward Oahu for a peaceful protest. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
June 18, 2020

KANEOHE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 30 people are peacefully protesting a construction project in Windward Oahu on Thursday morning.

Protesters are gathering on Johnson Road off Kamehameha Highway in an area known as Hakipuu.

Protesters say they're upset that a landowner uncovered a cesspool, which apparently caused a sewage spill last week.

They say there are iwi — or ancestral bones — in the area.

Honolulu police are aware of the protest and say it is peaceful.

