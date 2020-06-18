Coffee with a Candidate: Aloha Aina candidate for U.S. House Jonathan Hoomanawanui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jonathan Hoomanawanui is running for Congress as a member of the Aloha Aina party, which seeks to promote Native Hawaiian sovereignty.
He told Coffee with a Candidate is all about taking care of the people of Hawaii.
Here are some of the questions he took on in our interview:
- What makes you the most qualified person to serve the people’s of Hawaii’s second congressional district?
I’m glad you asked that question. Because on my platform, one of them is public safety. I take that very seriously. The topic right now (is) it’s police, police reform. When it comes down to it, as far as police reform ... is that as soon as the dust settles, I mean, everybody goes back to normal business. (Another issue) is minimum wage. I hate to see people moving out to Las Vegas or any other state out there.
- If you were elected into Congress, there has been a political firestorm since President Trump was elected. Do you support him or do you not support him?
I’m with the Aloha Aina party and the Aloha Aina Party is we do everything right or try to do everything right. It’s called hooponopono is what we truly believe. I support President Trump with veterans and the laws that’s passed.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.