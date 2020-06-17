Travelers reveal challenges of 14-day quarantine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The inter-island travel quarantine ended on Tuesday.
However, thousands of out-of-state passengers are still required to stay in isolation.
“I just want to go outside,” said Mililani resident Kyle Chinen.
Chinen has been stuck in his room for the last six and has eight more days to go.
He moved in with his grandparents after playing college football in Iowa, so he is taking quarantine very seriously.
"I was always taught to follow the rules. They're put in place for a reason. It's to keep us safe," Chinen said.
Waikiki resident Debi Austin completed her 14-day quarantine Tuesday morning.
“Oh! I’m so excited! It’s like Christmas!” Austin said.
After returning home from a worldwide trip, Austin has been counting down the days until she could step outside.
“The hardest part? Oh golly. Food! Food is the hardest,” said Austin.
While Austin subsisted on food delivered to her door, her friend who owns the Waikiki rental where she stayed said she got a single phone call from the state.
"They called and checked with us to make sure that she arrived two hours after the airport,” said Melissa Filek.
Filek said she lost out on a lot of revenue from Airbnb rentals because she turned away other customers who want her to bend the rules.
“We get a lot of inquiries lately that are asking, ‘How’s the quarantine in your building?’ Filek said. “It’s frustrating because you look at the income potential and you have all these messages every day that are asking, ‘Why can’t we?’ Or ‘Are why are you enforcing it, but this owner says they’re not?’”
Meantime, Austin is ready to enjoy her new freedom.
After watching people from her lanai who aren't social distancing or wearing masks, she wishes the state had fairer policies to prevent outbreaks.
“Ideally, in a perfect world, how I would like it, swab you down, take your test, run your test, if it’s negative, goodbye! Out the door. You don’t need to be in a room if you don’t have it and you’re in quarantine, it’s ridiculous.” Austin said.
The state is working on a plan to require all passengers to Hawaii to have a negative COVID-19 test.
The governor said it could start in July, but no date has been set yet.
