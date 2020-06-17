State reports 5 new COVID-19 cases; statewide total grows to 744

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting five new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday ― four on Oahu and one on the Big Island.
The case count was also decreased by one because of data updates, bringing the statewide total to 744.
Meanwhile, 639 people in Hawaii diagnosed with COVID-19 have been released from isolation.
Here’s the latest:
- One of the newly-reported cases is a resident at Hale Nani. So far, four residents and one employee at the skilled nursing facility have tested positive.
- The Big Island case is a resident who recently traveled to Arizona.
- So far, more than 63,000 people in the islands have been tested for COVID-19.
- Some 95 people statewide have required hospitalization, and the death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 17.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
OAHU
- Total cases: 508
- Released from isolation: 425
- Required hospitalization: 69
- Deaths: 11
MAUI COUNTY
- Total cases: 120 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 113
- Required hospitalization: 22
- Deaths: 6
KAUAI
- Total cases: 21
- Released from isolation: 20
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
BIG ISLAND
- Total cases: 83
- Released from isolation: 81
- Required hospitalization: 2
- Deaths: 0
UNASSIGNED
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 12
- Pending assignment to county: 0
Note: “Released from isolation” means it’s been three days since a patient has exhibited symptoms or seven since they first got sick, whichever is longest.
