NICE DAYS AHEAD: Classic trade winds dominate the forecast

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Wednesday evening! The breezy trade winds will continue through the forecast period, thanks to a persistent high pressure fan to our north and northeast of the island chain. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas. Passing clouds and showers will continue through the weekend.
There is an upper level disturbance quite a distance away from the islands, but at times it can draw up moisture over the state. Showers will focus over windward slopes, occasionally passing to leeward sides of the smaller islands as well as forming on the Big Island Kona slopes each afternoon. Over Hawaii Island, we can see pockets of brief heavy rain.
We continue to transition to summer as we see more pulses from the south. Surf along south facing shores will receive a bump today as a long period SSW swell arrives. This swell will diminish slowly Thursday and Friday before a larger swell arrives Saturday, bringing surf to near advisory levels.
Summer officially arrives on the calendar this Saturday at 11:43 am with the summer solstice. Also dads are in for a treat with nice weather on Father's Day! Enjoy! And make sure to have fun with pops!
Overall, when it comes to our weather, high pressure northeast of the area will continue to provide for a typical trade wind weather pattern through the remainder of the week and on into early next week. Clouds and passing showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas with most leeward locations remaining generally dry.
Wishing you and your ohana a beautiful rest of the week. Be safe and enjoy our lovely weather!
For our keiki, check out “Let’s Learn Together,” https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/weather/learn-together/
And check out our kidcaster:
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
