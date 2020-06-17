Nearly 800 tested as COVID-19 cluster at state’s largest nursing home grows

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health experts are growing increasingly concerned about a cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to the state’s largest skilled nursing facility.
So far, at least five people connected to the nursing home have tested positive.
A staff member at the Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center was confirmed to have coronavirus on Friday. And on Wednesday, officials confirm four residents are also infected. One was taken to the hospital.
Members of a COVID-19 Command Mobile Unit could be seen entering the Pensacola Street skilled nursing facility on Wednesday. The team of 15 healthcare workers from Premiere Medical Group canvassed the campus, testing everyone.
Dr. Scott Miscovich heads up the mobile unit and said the cluster appears to have originated in a unit.
“The residents that tested positive were on a top floor separated from other areas,” said Miscovich. “There are 17 residents in that ward, plus staff. All of them have been appropriately tested and isolated.”
He says mass testing began Tuesday afternoon. The goal was to get nearly 800 people tested within 24 hours.
“You want to do it in a day which means you captured the point-in-time,” Miscovich said.
Because tests can miss some infections, the process will have to be repeated every week until there are no more positive cases at the facility.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green says an outbreak at a nursing home could be devastating.
“It worries me,” he said. “This is the greatest concern we have, an outbreak in any long-term care facility.”
Green confirms the state’s Department of Health is working closely with officials at Hale Nani to make sure the facility follows proper protocols. He added hospitals also stand ready to assist.
Hawaii’s nursing facilities have managed to keep the coronavirus out for the most part.
But nationally, the virus has wreaked havoc in long-term care facilities. An analysis by the Wall Street Journal found over 40% of COVID-19 deaths in the United States are tied to nursing homes.
“If you’re over 80 years old, you’re 14.4% likely to die if you get COVID-19 and it’s even higher if you have chronic disease,” Green said.
Officials at Hale Nani declined to go on-camera, but said in a statement that the facility is strictly limiting access to the building and carefully screening everyone who enters.
When asked about the mood in the facility, Miscovich said at this point there doesn’t seem to be any angst among the residents. “They look fine, he said. “They don’t look like they’re worried about this at all.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.