More cult members leave Hawaii Island to return to the mainland

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After allegedly violating quarantine, and being arrested, more members of a cult have left Hawaii Island.
New video Tuesday night showed 18 members being escorted to the gate at the Hilo Airport.
The members of “Carbon Nation” packed up their belongings and walked in a single-file line to the TSA checkpoint. Each one also received temperature checks as a part of the traveler screening process.
They’re on their way back to Los Angeles, but first stopped off in Honolulu. Sheriffs were on hand to escort the members each step of the way.
The group’s leader Eligio Bishop pleaded no contest on Monday to quarantine violations. His sentence was suspended as he agreed to return to the mainland.
Bishop and two others from the group were sent home Monday night.
Prosecutors agreed to drop charges against all the other defendants if they also agreed to return home.
