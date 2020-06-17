Mentorship program helps 2020 graduates navigate their next steps

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sarah Lumauag just graduated from Pearl City High School. She enrolled in a summer program called Unfold.
“My friend said that the mentorship program is really recommended for people who need some advice for college,” she said.
Unfold is a one-on-one virtual mentoring program that runs through Labor Day.
Mentors are college students and career professionals. Through weekly 30-minute Zoom meetings they help high school graduates navigate through college and career planning.
"It's focused on coming up with a personal vision. Where do you actually see yourself in five years? How do we develop goals to get there? It's a lot of talking about grit. What are some challenges that you're going to have to overcome?" said Katie Chang, executive director of the Center for Tomorrow's Leaders.
CTL created Unfold.
The non-profit works with high school students to help them develop leadership skills.
"Our mission is to develop a pool of leaders that Hawaii's going to get to choose from in 10, 20, 30 years," Chang said.
CTL wanted to fill the void left by the disrupted school year and give graduates guidance.
Unfold mentors and participants are paired based on interests.
Sarah wants to major in business. It’s ground that her mentor, Kelli Sunabe, has covered.
"I think she's really mature for her age. For her to have that next-step goal and be able to follow through with that is amazing," Sunabe said.
Eighty-eight graduates are going through the program. Unfold will accept registrations through the end of June. The summer program is free.
“The way that we’re thinking about it is it’s almost in some ways giving a gift of a lei to the graduating class. It’s the gift of mentorship,” Chang said.
To learn more about Unfold or to sign up go to UnfoldHawaii.org.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.