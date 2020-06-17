Masks on! Summer classes offer a window into the new normal for schools

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Summer school class at St. Andrew’s Schools offers a glimpse inside the new normal for education.
Teachers wear shields and students spend most of the day covered up with a mask.
"I have to remind myself not to do an encouraging pat on the back things like that," said teacher Tiffany Tewata.
"It's kinda hard but I really want to get used to it (mask)," said Eli Rochelean, 8, who's entering the fourth grade.
“We looked really different. They couldn’t see what we were saying. They couldn’t see the smile on our faces so it was a little intimidating on the first day,” said Alethia Donathan, director of Extended Learning Programs.
After being stuck at home and learning online for three months, there are overwhelming emotions seeing people in person at school for the first time.
"It was amazing and a little frightening, because I haven't seen anyone without a screen," said Rochelean.
"Super excited. The energy level was so high," said Donathan.
Sanitizing and hand-washing are now just as rigorously practiced as reading and arithmetic.
At the start of school, roughly 70 students arrive in groups.
There's a series of questions and kids get scanned for a fever, but parents don't seem to mind the extra safety steps.
"We feel comfortable sending her. We are just excited for her to have some fun," said parent Katie Saulez.
After so much time apart, it's hard not to rush in for a hug.
"They miss their friends. They want to be around their friends, but they're trying," said Donathan.
But these students and teachers are adapting as summer school gives them a window into the fall.
