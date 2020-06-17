Honolulu Hale illuminated in rainbow colors to celebrate LGBTQ ruling

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Hale was illuminated in rainbow colors on Tuesday night.
It was all in celebration of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling protecting LGBTQ workers from job discrimination.
“This historic civil rights victory affirms what we’ve known all along, that everyone must be protected from workplace discrimination, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation,” said Honolulu Mayor Caldwell, in a statement.
“This is major step forward for our nation and proof that our country is capable of remarkable change. In the workplace and beyond, let’s continue to treat one another with Aloha, no matter who they are or who they love.”
It also coincides with Pride Month, which commemorates the Stonewall riots in 1969.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.