High school grads urged to sign up for free program at UH Community Colleges

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The deadline to sign up for a free program at the University of Hawaii Community Colleges is this Friday.
As the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted graduates' plans for college and work, UH developed Next Step: Career Exploration courses to help students.
Almost 1,000 public school graduates from the Class of 2020 are already taking the Next Steps: Career Exploration courses, earning college credits and making them eligible to apply $2 million in Stronger Together Hawaii Scholarships at the Hawaii Community Foundation in July 2020.
Here's what you need to know:
1) The info to sign up for UH Career Exploration class by June 19. All public high school graduates are encouraged to sign up for the free class via the Next Step: Career Exploration website (http://uhcc.hawaii.edu/nextstep/), which includes a list of frequently asked questions. They can also email or text nextstep@hawaii.edu.
2) The info to sign up for Hawaii P-20′s Summer Advising Initiative (which also qualifies them to apply for the scholarships). Sign up for advising by texting “nextsteps” to (808) 460-8360 or signing up at www.p20hawaii.org/nextsteps.
3) They will be eligible to apply for $2 million in Stronger Together Hawaii Scholarships at the Hawai’i Community Foundation (HCF) in July 2020 by either completing the free UH Career Exploration class or by completing Hawai’i P-20′s Summer Advising Initiative.
