Hawaiian Humane Society seeks additional help during COVID-19 pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaiian Humane Society was concerned about how their operation would function during the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Despite the challenging circumstances, the organization has been able to put close to 400 animals in emergency foster care during the toughest months of the pandemic.
Many of those were given permanent homes by the families they were fostered into.
“Our emergency program ended, but we still need foster volunteers for our medical foster program that includes pets that are too young, too ill, to underweight to spay-neuter, or need socialization and behavior help before adoption,” said Daniel Roselle, communications manager for the Hawaiian Humane Society.
Roselle says there is also a big need for pet food donations.
“So far in 2020, we have distributed 19,076 pounds of food. Between mid-March and the end of May, the amount of pet food distributed was more than 300% over the same time last year,” he added.
The food donated keeps pets with their families during difficult financial times.
One of the most important changes to the Humane Society is that all adoptions are now by appointment only, which management says has been a lot smoother way of finding pets their forever home.
If you would like to adopt, volunteer, or donate, visit their website by clicking here.
