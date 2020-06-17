Forecast: Breezy conditions to linger into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will continue through the forecast period, thanks to persistent high pressure to our north and northeast. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas.Passing clouds and showers will continue through the weekend. The upper low may enhance showers today through Friday, but we are not anticipating significant rainfall. Showers will focus over windward slopes, occasionally passing to leeward sides of the smaller islands as well as forming on the Big Island Kona slopes each afternoon.
Surf along south facing shores will receive a bump today as a long period SSW swell arrives. This swell will diminish slowly Thursday and Friday before a larger swell arrives Saturday, bringing surf to near advisory levels.
