Driver rams truck into gun store on Sand Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu firearms store is assessing damage after a truck rammed through its doors early Wednesday.
HPD says a dark-colored Toyota pickup slammed into the security gate at WGS Gun Shop on Sand Island Access Road.
The door suffered damage and the gate was bent, but the suspects were unable to get inside.
No items were taken. Investigators say the truck fled Ewa-bound on Nimitz Highway.
No arrests have been reported.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.