Deadline approaches for input on decommissioning of Mauna Kea telescope
UH is seeking public input on decommissioning one of its telescopes (Source: University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff | June 17, 2020 at 3:01 PM HST - Updated June 17 at 3:01 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Public input is being sought on how to decommission a University of Hawaii telescope on Mauna Kea.

The school is soliciting written testimony in regards to UH Hilo’s Hoku Kea.

The 24-foot educational telescope is already in the decommissioning process, but UH wants to know the public’s preference in order to develop a draft environmental assessment and a site decommissioning plan.

The draft EA process requires the public to consider alternatives.

The four options include:

  • No action or abandon in place
  • Removal of all buildings and abandon in place foundations and utilities below existing grade
  • Removal of all buildings and foundations, partial removal of utilities
  • Complete removal of all buildings, foundations, and utilities

The EA and SDP are required by the Maunakea Comprehensive Management Plan.

The deadline to submit testimony is July 17.

Hard-copy letters can be sent to: SSFM International, Inc.; Attention: Jennifer Scheffel; 99 Aupuni Street, Suite 202; Hilo, Hawaii 96720. Or you can email your input to jscheffel@ssfm.com.

The Hoku Kea is among five Mauna Kea telescopes the University of Hawaii is decommissioning.

The others are:

  • The Very Long Baseline Array
  • The Caltech Submillimeter Observatory
  • The United Kingdom Infrared Telescope
  • Unidentified Telescope

All five telescopes are set to come down by 2033.

