Deadline approaches for input on decommissioning of Mauna Kea telescope

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Public input is being sought on how to decommission a University of Hawaii telescope on Mauna Kea.
The school is soliciting written testimony in regards to UH Hilo’s Hoku Kea.
The 24-foot educational telescope is already in the decommissioning process, but UH wants to know the public’s preference in order to develop a draft environmental assessment and a site decommissioning plan.
The draft EA process requires the public to consider alternatives.
The four options include:
- No action or abandon in place
- Removal of all buildings and abandon in place foundations and utilities below existing grade
- Removal of all buildings and foundations, partial removal of utilities
- Complete removal of all buildings, foundations, and utilities
The EA and SDP are required by the Maunakea Comprehensive Management Plan.
The deadline to submit testimony is July 17.
Hard-copy letters can be sent to: SSFM International, Inc.; Attention: Jennifer Scheffel; 99 Aupuni Street, Suite 202; Hilo, Hawaii 96720. Or you can email your input to jscheffel@ssfm.com.
The Hoku Kea is among five Mauna Kea telescopes the University of Hawaii is decommissioning.
The others are:
- The Very Long Baseline Array
- The Caltech Submillimeter Observatory
- The United Kingdom Infrared Telescope
- Unidentified Telescope
All five telescopes are set to come down by 2033.
