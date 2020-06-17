Coffee with a Candidate: Republican candidate for U.S. House Joe Akana

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Joe Akana decided to jump into politics after retiring from federal civil service. He said having more time off meant more time to think ― and see the problems around him.
“I started noticing a lot of people in a way are just hurting in many different areas,” the Republican said.
Akana, whose campaign motto is “Time for a Change,” is running for the seat that represents Hawaii’s second congressional district ― which is being vacated by U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.
He sat down with “Coffee with a Candidate” to shed light on this platform:
- We’re in the middle of a pandemic, a public health crisis and an economic crisis. If you’re elected, what would your platform be? And how would you try to solve some of those issues?
Well, I’m a very, very strong proponent of businesses, I own several businesses myself and I firmly believe that businesses will solve many issues when you start having profitability in businesses ... and you start to remove the regulations that are on them. Businesses will find ways. They always do, and whether it be dealing with a healthcare issue, where they would be dealing with profitability or economics, let the government get out of the way and let the businesses work, that’s what they do, the entrepreneurs, the business owners, that’s what they do best. But the government has to get out of the way ‘cause as long as they’re in the way, then the entrepreneurs can’t get in the way, right?
- You were in the military, and you also worked for the military. What are some of the things in your experience that you think could help you?
I was an intelligence analyst, the wonderful opportunity to be that for 10 years will in the military.
And then I got out of that to work in the corporate world. And then after I got done with those had a wonderful opportunity to get re-educated, back and working for the federal government again, doing the exact same job I did in a military, but now as a civilian and did that for 15 years and then I retired.
It’s having those experiences. While in my civil service duty as an example, was the command readiness manager, that was my last assignment, when I had gone up to D.C., I got my master’s degree in strategic intelligence from the National Intelligence University and I had the opportunity to do that.
- There are protests across the country. You have every lawmaker weighing in and a lot of criticism against President Trump right now. What do you make of this and how do you think the president is running our country?
I think the president is doing a great job. There’s a lot of times it’s not put out there ... like the lowest unemployment for African-Americans in the history of the last 56 years, the lowest Hispanic unemployment, the highest number of women back in the workforce, the tax cuts that help businesses stimulate the economy to help more jobs being brought in.
And he had the trade agreements between the USMCA and the China trade agreements. All of these things the president is not getting credit for.
- What do you make of the criticism from some Democrats, who have called him a white supremacist?
Okay, so I’ve had this discussion and my question would be: Does a white supremacist sign legislation to continue historic black colleges to continue those process. Does a white supremacist look for the benefit of other racial people? Or are they looking only for their race to succeed. (I don’t know) whether I agree or not with everything he says. ‘Cause sometimes ... I agree his Twitter feed. (And sometimes, you think) did you have to say that?
But look at what he is doing. It’s not so much what he’s saying. The important thing is what is he doing? And that’s what I think many people miss. What they’re doing is they’re so quick to jump on how bad he’s doing, and they never look at what he did and that part that kind of bugs you just a little bit.
- We’ve asked the candidates to show us some pictures from your past and you actually have a red mobile campaign van. How did this concept come about?
That came up about two weeks ago, we had one of our campaign donors and he said, “Hey why don’t you guys use my RV?”
And we were like, “Wow, great! We can take it where everyone want to go.”
- You were also in the Royal Order and you brought a picture of yourself during the arrival of the Hokulea after its three-year, worldwide voyage.
I got blessed with the opportunity to be there.
The mana that was in the air was amazing. You could just feel it.
