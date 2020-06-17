Coffee with a Candidate: Republican candidate for U.S. House Joe Akana

Well, I’m a very, very strong proponent of businesses, I own several businesses myself and I firmly believe that businesses will solve many issues when you start having profitability in businesses ... and you start to remove the regulations that are on them. Businesses will find ways. They always do, and whether it be dealing with a healthcare issue, where they would be dealing with profitability or economics, let the government get out of the way and let the businesses work, that’s what they do, the entrepreneurs, the business owners, that’s what they do best. But the government has to get out of the way ‘cause as long as they’re in the way, then the entrepreneurs can’t get in the way, right?