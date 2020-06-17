Artists team up with Kamehameha Schools to post signs of hope & aloha

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Uplifting messages have been popping up all across the state.
Pow Wow muralists have painted about 150 signs on 14 commercial buildings owned by Kamehamemaha Schools on Oahu and Hawaii Island.
Artists teamed up with the school to launch the Manaolana Campaign, which means hope.
“With these signs, we are hoping to shed a small ounce of light for people within our community. That is the whole intent of public art: To provide voices to spaces that trigger emotion, conversation, and engagement with the place and its people,” Jasper Wong, founder of POW!WOW! Hawaiʻi, said.
It gives community members and artists alike a bright spot of inspiration.
“So the idea of the motivational messages, kinda of like a couple of words to keep people going, to hopefully remind people to be passionate and stay strong to realize that we are all in this together,” artist Jeff Gress said.
Signs are posted around Kakaako, Haleʻiwa Store Lots, some Kapalama area shopping centers and more.
While visiting there, patrons are encouraged to participate in the Buy One, Feed One program, which has been extended through the end of the month.
