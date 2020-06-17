Analysis finds HPD has consistently underreported police killings

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department has consistently underreported the number of people killed by police officers, a new Honolulu Civil Beat analysis found.
According to HPD records, 10 people were killed by police between 2010 and 2018. But the Civil Beat confirmed more than 20 deaths in that same time period after checking news articles and public records.
Most recently, a HPD spokeswoman said that six people had been killed in 2019. But the Civil Beat found eight incidents. HPD later confirmed that number was correct.
Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard acknowledged that the department’s use of force annual reports are flawed and only recently discovered the problems.
“To be honest with you some of the stuff didn’t make sense to us either,” she told the Civil Beat. “Actually, I was not thrilled.”
Last week, Ballard directed her officers to temporarily stop the use of “vascular neck restraints” following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
As critics call for improved police accountability, Ballard said she wants to do better and improve the annual use of force summaries to ensure they’re accurate and easy to understand.
