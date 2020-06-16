TRAFFIC: All lanes of H-1 shut down in Kapolei due to fatal crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have shut down both directions of the H-1 Freeway in Kapolei on Tuesday morning as they investigate a fatal vehicle crash.
Lanes were shut down just before 5 a.m.
According to police, a 46-year-old man was driving in the eastbound direction of the freeway when he crashed into another vehicle.
The 46-year-old man then lost control and crashed into the median, ejecting him into the westbound lanes of the H-1, where multiple vehicles ran him over, police said.
A bystander tried to help the driver but was struck by another vehicle. That vehicle then fled the scene.
The bystander was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to officials, but the 46-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
It does not appear that speed, drugs, or alcohol were factors in the crash.
Meanwhile, police also responded to an unrelated crash in the area between a pickup truck and a small dump truck.
The incidents caused a traffic gridlock on the freeway.
This story will be updated.
