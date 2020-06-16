As people flock to the beach for summer, keep your distance from seals

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In case anyone needed a reminder: Disturbing a Hawaiian monk seal on Hawaii beaches is illegal.
The Department of Land and Natural Resources put out the reminder to leave monk seals alone after several incidents of monk seal harassment surfaced online.
According to the DLNR, posts on social media have circulated, showing two separate incidents at Nanakuli Beach, and another in East Oahu.
At Nanakuli, officials said a man was seen touching a resting seal, causing it to quickly move away. In another video, an anonymous tipster reported loose dogs coming within a few feet of a seal.
Near the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline in East Oahu, a lifted truck driving on the beach reportedly was enough to disturb a seal resting nearby.
All of these incidents come on the heels of another East Oahu case where loose dogs barked at a seal resting and got too close. The seal fled into the water. The dog’s owner was cited by DOCARE officers.
“With the reopening of beaches recently, it is critically important that everyone gives resting seals wide-berth. This is both for the safety of people and seals," DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said.
He added, "They are powerful animals and have been known to strike back at people who approach them too closely or harass them. Touching or harassing Hawaiian monk seals, including having loose dogs in close proximity to these critically endangered mammals is a violation of both state and federal laws and can result in high fines and jail time.”
If you come across anyone disturbing a seal, you’re asked to call 643-DLNR (3567) immediately, or report it via the free DLNRTip app.
The NOAA hotline can also be reached at 888-256-9840.
