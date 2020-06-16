No football, wrestling or competitive cheer for Mid Pac athletes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu private school announced major changes to some extra curricular offerings in the upcoming school year.
Mid Pac administrators said their student athletes won’t be participating in football, competitive cheerleading, and wrestling. They cited the physical and close-contact nature of the sports.
Student athletes at Mid Pac feed into the PAC-5 teams, and school officials worried about those students interacting with students from other campuses.
“We’re in a different position because our athletes in those sports are coming from several other schools and our first priority has to be the health of our students, working within the Department of Health and CDC guidelines,” a spokesperson said.
Officials added they tried looking at different models to make it work, but ultimately said they had to make the difficult decision in the interest of the school community’s health and safety.
Additional guidelines on ILH sports are reportedly being finalized, and they can be expected some time next month.
