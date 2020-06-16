4 new COVID-19 cases reported, bringing statewide total to 740

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Hawaii on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 740.
Here’s the latest:
- All of the new cases are on Oahu.
- So far, more than 63,000 people in the islands have been tested for COVID-19.
- Some 92 people have required hospitalization, and the death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 17.
The new cases come after double-digit gains on Friday and Saturday, prompting calls for residents to take precautions, including by wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
OAHU
- Total cases: 505
- Released from isolation: 423
- Required hospitalization: 67
- Deaths: 11
MAUI COUNTY
- Total cases: 120 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 113
- Required hospitalization: 22
- Deaths: 6
KAUAI
- Total cases: 21
- Released from isolation: 20
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
BIG ISLAND
- Total cases: 82
- Released from isolation: 81
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
UNASSIGNED
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 12
- Pending assignment to county: 0
Note: “Released from isolation” means it’s been three days since a patient has exhibited symptoms or seven since they first got sick, whichever is longest.
