4 new COVID-19 cases reported, bringing statewide total to 740
FILE - In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for testing a sample for coronavirus at the department's laboratory in Pearl City, Hawaii. (Source: Audrey McAvoy)
By HNN Staff | June 16, 2020 at 12:07 PM HST - Updated June 16 at 12:29 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Hawaii on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 740.

Here’s the latest:

  • All of the new cases are on Oahu.
  • So far, more than 63,000 people in the islands have been tested for COVID-19.
  • Some 92 people have required hospitalization, and the death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 17.

The new cases come after double-digit gains on Friday and Saturday, prompting calls for residents to take precautions, including by wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.

Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:

OAHU

  • Total cases: 505
  • Released from isolation: 423
  • Required hospitalization: 67
  • Deaths: 11

MAUI COUNTY

  • Total cases: 120 (includes 2 on Molokai)
  • Released from isolation: 113
  • Required hospitalization: 22
  • Deaths: 6

KAUAI

  • Total cases: 21
  • Released from isolation: 20
  • Required hospitalization: 1
  • Deaths: 0

BIG ISLAND

  • Total cases: 82
  • Released from isolation: 81
  • Required hospitalization: 1
  • Deaths: 0

UNASSIGNED

  • Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 12
  • Pending assignment to county: 0

Note: “Released from isolation” means it’s been three days since a patient has exhibited symptoms or seven since they first got sick, whichever is longest.

