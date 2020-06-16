Members of Maui’s 24 Hour Fitness hope for refunds after gym’s sudden closure

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - 24 Hour Fitness filed for bankruptcy on Monday and announced the closure of more than 100 gyms nationwide citing “COVID-19 and its devastating effects.”
One shut down in Hawaii – Maui’s sole location.
The abrupt decision has left 44 people without jobs and thousands of paying customers in confusion.
“We were waiting for the lock down to end so we could throw a big reopening celebration for our 22nd anniversary,” said Reid Okano, former general manager at 24 Hour Fitness Maui. “Unfortunately, we found out Wednesday last week that we weren’t returning to work.”
Okano said he was blindsided by the announcement and had to tell his team they no longer had jobs and thousands of members goodbye.
“For someone like me who’s had to come a long way to have a healthy relationship with fitness, when you find a gym that works for you and the community is amazing, it’s really good. But to start that process all over again is kind of daunting," said 24 Hour Fitness Maui member Alycia Kiyabu.
More than 100 gyms will permanently close in 14 states.
The location on Maui is the busiest gym on the island.
The company's CEO said they chose clubs that were either in close proximity with other 24 Hour Fitness clubs or that were out-of-date.
Members like Kiyabu they paid their yearly dues upfront and are now hoping for a refund.
Some even prepaid thousands of dollars for personal trainers – a service they haven't been able to use in months.
The state’s Department of Commerce & Consumer Affairs is working on getting refunds.
"We're here to help consumers and we're here to enforce the consumer protection laws against companies that violate them. So first of all, we have to determine whether any consumer protection laws were violated," said Steve Levins, Executive Director for the state’s Office of Consumer Protection.
Okano said he doesn’t have answers, but he is grateful for the memories.
"24 Hour Fitness has been in business for over 35 years. I know they know what they’re doing. I just hope they can make it through this COVID time and come out better on the other end.
Levins said they hope to know more within the next few days.
