Mayor: If a customer gets confrontational over wearing a mask, call 911

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mayor Kirk Caldwell addressed growing concerns Tuesday about some people forgetting or refusing to wear a mask in stores and other public venues, saying that mask wearing is vital to pretending the spread of COVID-19.
And he said stores should call 911 on those who get confrontational when asked to put on a mask.
“If we’re going to keep the curve flat we all need to do our part,” Caldwell said, in a news conference. “That means wearing a mask and physically distancing until there is a vaccine.”
Public health officials and retailers have expressed concern about some customers not wearing masks, despite state and county ordinances that require them to do so.
Those orders put the onus of enforcement on businesses, and that lead to some sticky situations.
A growing number of studies have found that widespread use of masks can slow the spread of coronavirus. Cloth or other non-medical face masks don’t protect the users but others, so making sure that everyone wears them can cut down on infections in public settings.
