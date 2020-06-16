Inter-island quarantine lifted, residents jump at chance to reunite with loved ones

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the first day that people could travel inter-island without quarantining for 14 days, Damien Francisco was at Honolulu’s airport to board a plane to Hilo.
He couldn’t wait to see his 10 grandchildren and spend time with other relatives.
“I’ve been furloughed from work and talking with my grandkids everyday because that’s the way of staying in touch," he said. "But now, I get to go over there and actually get to see their smiles."
He added, “I’m really looking forward to it.”
Other travelers were just as excited about the prospect of reuniting with family and friends.
At Honolulu’s airport on Tuesday, Wendy May dropped off her boys for a flight to visit buddies on the Big Island. She said they hadn’t been able to see their friends during spring break as they’d planned to.
“They all travel every year to visit friends in the Big Island that they all grew up with together," he said. “Today is a big day; they’ve all been waiting for this day.”
University of Hawaii Professor Jerry Agrusa said the economic activity generated from the quarantine being lifted will be relatively minor.
But, he said, the transition will be a test run for the reopening of the tourism industry.
