If you paid for something at a business that’s now closed, here’s what to do

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As economic uncertainty pushes more businesses over the edge, consumer advocates want customers to know their rights.
If you’re owed something you’ve already paid for, the Better Business Bureau say it’s important to act quickly.
BBB spokeswoman Roseann Freitas says the first thing you should do is call the company. Check its website, too. And social media pages for information.
“If you’re not able to get in touch with them. Go to the physical address because a lot of times they’ll have a sign posted,” she said.
If the business hasn’t filed for bankruptcy, Freitas says under the law the company either has to provide what was paid for or issue a refund. But there are some exceptions.
Freitas says make sure you have your receipt or some proof of purchase.
If you’ve paid by credit card, “Reach out to the credit card carrier and dispute the transaction because it’s a failure to follow through,” said Freitas.
“If you’re still having problems, you may have to take it to court.”
If you have a gift card to a place that’s closed, the fine print will usually tell you what you’re entitled too. Same goes for a warranty.
Meanwhile, if a business goes bankrupt you could have to file a claim.
On Monday, Maui’s only 24-Hour Fitness shut down when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The head of Hawaii’s Office of Consumer Protection says it’s still to early to know if members can expect to get any money back.
“I understand people are concerned,” said Steve Levins. “They provided money to them for a service. And to the extent possible we’re going to seek to have them comply with their contract and provide the service to the members. We have to deal however with the bankruptcy court.”
The Better Business Bureau invites you to call them with questions at 536-6956. You can also contact The Office of Consumer Protections at 586-2630.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.