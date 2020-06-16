Hawaii News Now expanding with the launch of midday newscast ‘This is Now’ on KHNL

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Monday, June 22, Hawaii News Now will begin to broadcast its successful digital newscast ‘This is Now’ on KHNL-TV weekdays at noon. ‘This is Now’ is hosted by HNN reporter/anchor Ashley Nagaoka and award-winning HNN producer/director Jonathan Jared Saupe.
Since December 2019, the show has been live-streamed on Hawaii News Now’s Facebook page, HawaiiNewsNow.com, and the HNN app. The shows are also published on the station’s YouTube page and audio podcast platforms.
The digital newscast already draws tens of thousands of viewers daily, and more than three million minutes of the show have been viewed in a two-month period.
“The quick success and popularity of ‘This is Now’ are confirmation that Hawaii viewers are looking for a quality, trusted news source to watch while at home or on their lunch breaks,” said Scott Humber, HNN News Director. “We’re excited to launch our first-ever midday newscast and provide our viewers with an additional 2.5 hours of original programming in our KHNL lineup.”
“‘This is Now’ looks noticeably different from a typical news program,” said host Jonathan Jared Saupe. “It is presented live from the HNN Digital Center in a casual, behind-the-scenes format, with a focus on breaking news and the big viral stories of the day. If you’re talking about it, we’re talking about.”
“What I love about this show is that it allows us to have deeper discussions with our own reporters, community members, and decision makers without the time constraints and expectations of a traditional newscast,” said host Ashley Nagaoka. “It’s a great addition to HNN’s lineup, and will help keep our viewers informed of what’s going on between Sunrise and our evening newscasts.”
‘This is Now’ will air weekdays at noon on KHNL after ‘The Tamron Hall Show,’ as part of the popular ‘Today Show’ morning block of programming.
