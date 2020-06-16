Former Governors back newspaper journalists hit by layoffs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - From flying high in a blackhawk to the devastation of the Kauai floods to up close with the lava, Honolulu Star-Advertiser reporter Dan Nakaso has been an eyewitness to history for decades.
Last Thursday night, he and 30 other newsroom staff got layoff notices by email effective around June 29. It's about half of the Star Advertiser's newsroom staff.
"First, it was disbelief and then I got a bunch of calls from my colleagues and then immediately I went into proactive mode and started applying for jobs online," said Nakaso.
The notice said the newspaper received 8 weeks of CARES act funding, but said the "difficult reality is that we must reduce our workforce to ensure the financial stability of our company."
While many people still like to read the physical paper in the morning with their coffee, more and more people are turning to news online. Newspapers get most of their revenue through advertising and because of the pandemic and financial hit, the Star Advertiser had already cut its Saturday print edition.
Now there are questions even by those who got notices, if the layoffs will move forward.
"The situation is fluid and we have several meetings set this week with the union. I apologize but I will not be in a position to comment at this time," said Star-Advertiser Publisher Dennis Francis.
Meanwhile, former Governors Neil Abercrombie, Ben Cayetano, John Waihee and George Ariyoshi are taking a stand against the layoffs.
"If the Star Advertiser is simply hacked in half at random, we have no idea if we are going to be able to get the full story on the candidates and the issues," said Abercrombie.
The newspaper has been through financial turmoil and layoffs before. Along with Nakaso, respected journalists Lee Cataluna, Kristen Consillio, Tim Hurley, Rob Perez and Christine Donnelly are among those on the layoff list.
