Forecast: Breezy winds to hold into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally strong trade winds will persist through the week with a ridge far north of the islands.
Some lighter trades are possible over the weekend as the ridge weakens.
Expect passing trade wind showers focused mainly over windward and mauka areas.
South shore surf will remain near the summer average for the next few days, then gradually increase Wednesday.
A combination of a small south-southeast swell and a moderate south-southwest swell will bring rising surf towards the end of the week. The south-southwest swell is expected to peak around Saturday and could bring surf near the advisory levels.
