Flames gut home on Kauai; 5 people displaced

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Charred rubble is all that remains after a flames ripped through a home on the Garden Isle.
No one was home when the large fire sparked Monday afternoon on Anahulu street in Wainiha.
When KFD arrived around 3 p.m., the two-story dwelling was full engulfed. It took firefighters over two hours to fully extinguish the blaze and clear the scene.
A fire investigator is trying to pinpoint the cause.
Damage to the home is estimated at $300,000.
The American Red Cross is assisting five residents now without a home.
