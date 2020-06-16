Flames gut home on Kauai; 5 people displaced

Fire people displaced by fire in wainiha (Source: COUNTY OF KAUAI)
By HNN Staff | June 16, 2020 at 3:27 PM HST - Updated June 16 at 3:27 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Charred rubble is all that remains after a flames ripped through a home on the Garden Isle.

No one was home when the large fire sparked Monday afternoon on Anahulu street in Wainiha.

When KFD arrived around 3 p.m., the two-story dwelling was full engulfed. It took firefighters over two hours to fully extinguish the blaze and clear the scene.

A fire investigator is trying to pinpoint the cause.

Damage to the home is estimated at $300,000.

The American Red Cross is assisting five residents now without a home.

