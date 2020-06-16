The cutest thing you’ll see all day: Senior citizens on a slip 'N slide

PUHI, Kauai (HawaiiNewsNow) - An absolutely adorable sight on Kauai: Senior citizens enjoyed a day in the sun on a giant inflatable rubber duck.
The Regency at Puakea threw a fun party for some of their residents this week. The party was dubbed the Slide Into Summer Fun party because it was complete with a senior-safe slip 'N slide.
The seniors were able to safely slide down a soapy tarp while comfortably laying back on an inflatable duck. Volunteers pulled the duck along with attached ropes as the residents waved and enjoyed their time.
It was a way for some of the Puhi residents to smile and take a break from all the bad news that’s been going on lately.
The party was complete with food and other games.
The Regency at Puakea strives in providing a safe and healthy environment for seniors living on Kauai.
