From 'concern to desperation’: City adds $25M to relief program for small businesses

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has added $25 million in federal stimulus funds to a small business recovery program after the first $25 million was nearly depleted in less than a month.
The city announced the new funding Tuesday, saying that about 5,000 businesses have already received grants through the program.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell said the money is designed to help small businesses stay afloat in the short-run. “We have to help our businesses stay in business,” he said.
The small business relief program was launched May 18, and businesses can apply for grants up to $10,000. The average grant through the program is about $7,500.
Sherry Menor-McNamara, president and CEO of the Hawaii Chamber of Commerce, said for many small businesses the situation has gone from “concern to desperation.”
For more information and to apply, go to OneOahu.org.
