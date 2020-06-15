Slight increase in showers as the trade winds continue

Trade winds aren’t going anywhere for the foreseeable future, although they may slow down a little for the middle of the week and again during the weekend. Passing trade wind showers will also continue for windward and mauka areas, with a few more showers expected into Tuesday morning as an old cold front moves through the islands. There could be another increase again Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
If you’re heading to the beach, a series of south swells will keep surf near the summertime average for most of the week, but a bigger swell could push surf heights near advisory levels this weekend. The trade wind swell will continue to keep choppy waves coming in for east-facing shores. North shores will remain flat to small with only small background swells. A small craft advisory remains posted through Wednesday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
