Should weather alerts be simplified? NWS wants your opinion

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Do you get confused with the difference between a flash flood watch, advisory and warning?
Some people do. And that’s why the National Weather Service is proposing a simplified alert system.
But first, they want to hear your opinion.
Instead of using terms like “Watch, Advisory, and Warning,” the new NWS alerts would give a brief explanation of the weather event.
For example, an alert like “Winter weather advisory in effect from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST Saturday” would change to “Light snow accumulations from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST Saturday.”
The change would also do away with “advisory” level warnings, and only use “Watch” or “Warning.”
For an in-depth explanation of the proposed changes, click here.
If you would like to participate in the NWS survey on the proposed changes, click here.
