Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet with Chinese officials in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to meet with Chinese government officials in Hawaii this week.
According to a source, Pompeo is expected to discuss a wide range of issues during the meetings, which will take place at Hickam Air Force Base.
Pompeo is expected to be on the ground in Hawaii for about 24 hours.
The meetings come as tensions between the U.S. and China escalate amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This story will be updated.
