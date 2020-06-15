Searchers find body of missing 74-year-old man

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Search crews say they have recovered the body of a 74 year-old Haleiwa man who had been missing since May 13.
Bob Walker’s body was airlifted out of the Pupukea-Paumalu reserve late Sunday afternoon.
According to a social media post on the “Bring Bob Walker Home” Facebook page, it appeared that he had died after falling off a steep cliff.
Walker was a grandfather who had dementia.
Dozens of volunteers had been searching for him in the Pupukea Road area, where there were reports that he had been spotted.
