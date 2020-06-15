In race for mayor, Hanabusa clinches endorsement of ILWU

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu mayoral candidate Colleen Hanabusa has picked up another big endorsement.
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 142 is backing Hanabusa in her run for Honolulu mayor.
The union says Hanabusa has the experience to accomplish the tasks needed as our community deals with the coronavirus pandemic.
“Colleen Hanabusa has the experience to get the job done immediately. We are facing a crisis not seen since the Great Depression and it is more important than ever we have a Mayor that understands all the complex issues we are facing,” said Mike Yamaguchi, division director of ILWU Local 142, Oahu Division.
Hanabusa said she is appreciative to receive the support of the working men and women of the ILWU Local 142.
“Colleen Hanabusa is a friend to working families. She has been advocating for working families her entire career and has the experience and skill set to lead us through these difficult and turbulent times,” William Baba Haole, division director of the Hawaii Longshore Division, said.
The former congresswoman already has the endorsement of HSTA and Laborers’ International Union Local 368.
