8 new COVID-19 cases reported, all on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting eight new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total for Hawaii to 736.
Here’s the latest:
- All of the new cases are on Oahu and a result of community spread.
- Hawaii News Now has learned three are part of a growing cluster in Kalihi while two are part of a large cluster in Waipahu.
- The number of people released from isolation grew by one Monday to 630.
- Some 91 people have required hospitalization, and the death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 17.
The new cases come after double-digit gains on Friday and Saturday, prompting calls for residents to take precautions, including by wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.
But officials say the increases are also to be expected as the economy reopens.
So far, the Health Department reports, more than 67,000 people have been tested for coronavirus.
[Find continuing coverage of the pandemic in our special section: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC]
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
OAHU
- Total cases: 501
- Released from isolation: 416
- Required hospitalization: 66
- Deaths: 11
MAUI COUNTY
- Total cases: 120 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 113
- Required hospitalization: 22
- Deaths: 6
KAUAI
- Total cases: 21
- Released from isolation: 20
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
BIG ISLAND
- Total cases: 82
- Released from isolation: 81
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
UNASSIGNED
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 12
- Pending assignment to county: 0
Note: “Released from isolation” means it’s been three days since a patient has exhibited symptoms or seven since they first got sick, whichever is longest.
