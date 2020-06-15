Forecast: Brisk trade winds to hold through the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A ridge of high pressure located far north of the islands will remain nearly stationary and maintain moderate to locally strong trades through most of the week. Through at least Thursday, there will be an uptick in trade showers, with the showers being heavier in intensities than of late. With the trades still blowing moderate to locally strong, some of these showers will go deeper into the lee areas of the smaller islands.The ridge will be weakening over the upcoming weekend, leading to lighter trades.